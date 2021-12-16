December 16, 2021

Amanda Newell

STILL ATTACHED

His foot, cast and wrapped

in gauze, toes sprouting

like sun-scorched weeds—

not even the worst

of what he refuses to call

his combat injuries,

since he was never in

actual combat, unworthy

of the Purple Heart merely

for being in the driver’s seat.

So when he wishes himself

dead, I try to imagine Adam

in the underworld, sulking

with Achilles, two players

ejected from the game.

How cruel they can be,

the gods, who know so well

our particular griefs: his

piss-stained underwear

piled in the corner, my shame

at his noticing my noticing,

how we speak of his luck.

—from I Will Pass Even to Acheron

2021 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Amanda Newell: “The collection was inspired by my former high school student Adam, who nearly died while serving in Afghanistan when a command-controlled improvised explosive device was detonated beneath the M-ATV he was driving. In school, Adam loved literature and was drawn in particular to the literature of war. During his long recovery, I would visit him in the VA hospitals with some of his other teachers, and I often found myself struck by the power of the war narrative and how its particular mythology stubbornly persists in the face of human destruction.” (web)

