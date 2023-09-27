“Speak” by Caitlin Buxbaum

Caitlin Buxbaum

SPEAK

However difficult a door may be to open,
once you find the key it becomes easy.
—Enta Kusakabe

The lock
on your battered mouth
is not
its only weakness;
every door has hinges.
 
 
 

Prompt: “This poem was written in response to a picture of a door posted to Instagram by the poet Adam Clay.”

from Rattle #81, Fall 2023
Tribute to Prompt Poems

__________

Caitlin Buxbaum: “Prompts have a way of pulling poems out of me, like the needle that pushes a splinter from the skin; the further the prompt is from the ideas I most need to express, the more likely it is to get those words on paper. I don’t know if any of that makes sense.” (web)

