August 28, 2018

Erik Campbell

SOUND AND SENSE

Genesis 2:19

Work wouldn’t have understood his mission’s delicacy,

and why he needed to be naked on Monday instead

of at the office, buttoned-down and pressed, in order

to play Garden of Eden, to be The Gardener, weeding

out words that just didn’t fit. He decided to call in sick

last night, after his wife slammed the door. That is

the sound of hope losing its feathers, he said after, aloud

to the hallway mirror which insisted on underscoring

his wrong. The door sounded nothing at all like slam,

he thought. Perhaps thak. And when the mirror ended

up smashed it didn’t surprise him that the glass didn’t

make the sound of succor. But when he later labeled

his cat Meow before bed things seemed a bit better,

the very air made windy with honesty. Renaming things

naked in his kitchen the next morning the phone kept

ringing, but he hadn’t named it yet (he knew ring would

be small, cliché) so it couldn’t be answered. Although

rechristening nouns in his cupboards and drawers took

all morning (turning on every appliance and listening

for verity, dropping each piece of flatware on the floor;

so many silver sounds, he thought, compounding this

crucial list), the concrete nouns were nothing compared to

the abstract—although he did manage to successfully rename

“justice” phoosh while drinking coffee, just after “cook”

became siss. And so softly he progressed through the audible

afternoon. The coffee soon became brandy, which shortly

became shllip. By 4 PM she still hadn’t returned (although,

he surmised, she may have phoned). At 4:30 he struggled

to give “pathetic” more precision and failed. At 5 he decided

to call his office (having momentarily dubbed “phone” ring

for utilitarian, not honest, reasons); his secretary answered

the ring with an easy hello, followed by a deep sigh, sibilating

through the receiver. “How did you know it was me?” he asked.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “Who’s calling?” It was almost enough

to make him go upstairs and get dressed, but the stairs were still

nameless, dangerous; he hadn’t a clue yet where they might lead.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Erik Campbell: “I recently left Papua, Indonesia, where my wife and Ilived for five years. Although I’m currently homeless and jobless in America, I’m very happy that he can now procure bacon and decent cheese whenever I damn well please.” (web)