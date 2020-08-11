Johnson Cheu

SMALL TALK

The café workers talk, the nice thing

About this pandemic is the silence, not

Having to make small talk with strangers.

Ironically, they’re making small talk.

I think of my mother, in the time before

Computer-aided language instruction,

When small talk was how to learn English.

Invented Chinglish: hot chocolate to hot chalk; jacket, jack.

My father who, in the forty years China was closed

To the West, always joked that one day he and his siblings

Would stand on opposing shores of China and Taiwan

Shouting small talk to each other across the Taiwan Strait.

My students who worry how they’ll keep

In touch with family in China if WeChat is banned.

How much our hearts warm with small talk.

How much grows cold in the silence.

—from Poets Respond

August 11, 2020

__________

Johnson Cheu: “As I prepare for remote teaching this upcoming year, I worry about particularly my international students and the strain on family relationships if WeChat is banned, at a time when familial connection is even more needed, more precious.”



