SLOW GODS #6
Illuminated poetry via slow GIFs—a long-form, collaborative project with AI. #6: “The less humans are bound by their tradition, the greater the internal stirring of motives.”
—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023
Tribute to NFT Poets
Johnny Dean Mann: “The aim with my literary NFT works is to investigate the interplay of technology and the written word, and how those concepts relate to our internal struggles with assimilating and coping with experience and the imperfections and fallibility of memory. Technology, in this context, has the capability to augment, enhance, limit, oppose—even destroy the creative potential of humans. The multifaceted, fast-changing nature of AI tools, in particular, acts almost as another frame of reference to cope with, both in terms of existence itself and in terms of producing creative work. Slow Gods is a series of deliberately slow GIFs presenting a complicated series of interchanging phases of human and AI influence to establish a kind of meta-philosophy of a fictional post-singularity world. This is a deeply collaborative series of poetic works that investigate how philosophical input (a Nietzschean aphorism) is subtly modulated by both a poetic eye and the contributions of a mass dataset trained to mimic humanity in perhaps a better way than any human could. The sheer weight of data-influence at play with AI systems, in collaboration with humans, creates a form of awareness tension. A fight between intelligences performed with utmost gentility, resulting in an outcome coloured by all.” (web)