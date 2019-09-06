September 6, 2019

Matt Farrell

SKY BLUE

That summer after high school we did nothing

of use to anyone. We stole fruit from neighborhood

trees—plums on 42nd, cherries on 35th, grapefruits

on 47th for throwing off the Sac State parking structure.

Some of us were going to college, and some of us

weren’t. We skateboarded along the flat streets

of Sacramento under the hundred-degree sun,

the kind of sun that turns ice water into heaven.

We skated on the steps behind Fremont Presbyterian

until the pastor chased us away. David was the best

among us, would do things I was too scared to do.

He landed a switch frontside flip off a nine-stair,

and if you know what that means you know

it is something to see. That night we threw a party

at David’s house—his parents didn’t care

about alcohol. For no apparent reason

a girl named Lauren led me by the hand

to the garage and stuck her tongue in my mouth.

I was thinking I’d finally stumbled onto some luck

but then she pulled away. She said God was watching.

Even here in the garage? I said, but it was clear

she’d made up her mind. So we played ping pong.

She was in the process of beating me handily

when we heard screeching tires out front,

so I told her we’d call it a draw and out we went.

In the middle of the street was a sky-blue

Toyota Camry, just like the one my parents had.

A middle-aged woman stepped out and

bent down to look under her car. Under her car

was David, not moving, his neck making

a strange angle. The woman had her fingers

forked into her hair, and she kept silently

opening and closing her mouth

like a fish. When the autopsy came back

we learned that before being run over

he’d already died of a heroin overdose, right there

in the street. Maybe he’d been looking up

at the stars as the drug gently coaxed him

to stop breathing. I still think of that woman

in the sky-blue Camry and the nights

she must have spent believing

she had killed a boy

before finding out she’d just

run over something

that was already dead.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Matt Farrell: “East Sacramento was the kind of place where you had to make your own entertainment. For a teenage kid, one option was skateboarding—riding around town during the long summer days, getting to know the details of every street, running into the same neighborhood kids at the best skate spots. These kids were independent, tough, funny, angry, many of them incredible athletes but just not good at traditional team sports or interested in being yelled at by a coach. To get good at skating, you had to put in countless hours of practice, but at a certain level, what separated the great skaters from the good ones was a willingness to take real risks, risks of road rash, broken bones, concussions—helmets and pads were not worn by anyone I knew. I couldn’t make myself take those risks, but I wrote this piece for some of my boyhood friends who could.”