September 6, 2019

Matt Farrell: “East Sacramento was the kind of place where you had to make your own entertainment. For a teenage kid, one option was skateboarding—riding around town during the long summer days, getting to know the details of every street, running into the same neighborhood kids at the best skate spots. These kids were independent, tough, funny, angry, many of them incredible athletes but just not good at traditional team sports or interested in being yelled at by a coach. To get good at skating, you had to put in countless hours of practice, but at a certain level, what separated the great skaters from the good ones was a willingness to take real risks, risks of road rash, broken bones, concussions—helmets and pads were not worn by anyone I knew. I couldn’t make myself take those risks, but I wrote this piece for some of my boyhood friends who could.”