"Six Senryu from the Kitchen" by Sharon Ferrante

Sharon Ferrante

SIX SENRYU FROM THE KITCHEN

 
 
in the kitchen
I don’t know how to act
meeting my flame
 
 
 
kissing you—
too much cilantro
in the guacamole
 
 
 
bad habit smoking catfish
 
 
 
waiting
for biscuits to bake
flaky friends
 
 
 
dandelion
I add to the salad
—a wish
 
 
 
fondue dipping the moon lower
 

from Prompt Poem of the Month
August 2023

__________

Prompt: Write a poem in which something is cooked.

Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “There were so many amazing prompt poems this month, but what set Sharon Ferrante’s senryu sequence apart was the fresh joy I found while reading it. At once whimsical and heart-warming, she took us on a journey in only a handful of words. The prompt for her winning poem was to ‘write a poem in which something is cooked,’ and Sharon delivered by cooking up a sequence that is a masterclass on how to write stunning senryu—haiku’s more playful cousin.”

