May 27, 2018

D.A. Gray

SHADOW OF A FLAG

When my battle buddy blew his brains

out with an M16, having straddled the barrel

and pushed the trigger down with a cleaning

rod, everyone, everything

stopped.

Finally, Top said in a whisper (because no sound

remained) “everyone, take a knee,”

and his simple act cut through the fear.

It got us thinking.

This circle that formed

in the dirt was it, forty three of us,

and this short slender man in the center who looked

at each woman man old young person without words.

The shadow of the flag danced beneath the real

thing, which shifted in a changing wind.

And we knelt for what seemed an hour, may

have been minutes, silent. No one wanted to break

the reverence. The fabric of the flag

stretched like time and for some of it

we watched its shadow dance through the circle.

So much had happened this year. Two months back

we saw the news from home, a man on a sidewalk

stabbed with the flagpole in his chest.

Weeks before that another flag hung tattered

from the bed of a pickup truck whose owner

waved his AR 15 in the air, mouth frozen

open in the newsprint.

These images came

courtesy of the Stars and Stripes and at this moment

crossed my mind—the way its meaning shifted.

In time, the First Sergeant said, “This is why we’re here,

each other, and this is why we’ll make it back, each other.

Not a party, not a cloth. This is the family

whose opinions matter—take care of it.”

We knelt in earnest in that circle of dirt,

hand in hand, praying, not praying,

Smithson passed through each of us,

and the only cloth that mattered

was the one that covered him on the flight home.

—from Poets Respond

__________

D.A. Gray: “In the wake of the new NFL kneeling policy, some fans insist it is out of respect for the troops. There are a few more important things that a shallow form of patriotism will never grasp.” (web)