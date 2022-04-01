“Salmon Shreds in Gravy” by Kathleen Balma

Kathleen Balma: “The experience of being a librarian is not, for me, particularly relevant to the fact of my being a poet. Librarianship encompasses all disciplines and fields, so, no matter what my interests were, librarianship would be relevant and not relevant. Were I a skydiver, auto mechanic, or quilter in my spare time, librarianship would be equally relevant, and not, to those activities. What librarianship does do for my poetry is this: It allows me to make a modest living without sapping the life out of me or stealing my evenings and weekends, like teaching jobs have done. Thus, I am able to carve out time to be a poet while giving something back to the city I love, which is everything.” (web)