July 3, 2018

Bob Hicok

REDUNDANCY IS ONLY A PROBLEM WHEN IT GETS REPETITIOUS:

a poem of patriotism

A kid was killed the other night in America

running from cops in America without a gun,

knife, egg timer or thermonuclear warhead in his hands

in America, his fault in America for not being made

of stone in America, shame on him. Statistically

I don’t have to tell you in America what color

his jeans were, you’ll assume blue in America

and be right in America ninety six percent of the time. King too,

had he been stone in America as he is now in DC,

wouldn’t have been shot in America, same for Lincoln

a short walk away in America, amid cherry blossoms

in America if I go when there are too many people

for my taste, I prefer Christmas

and having these men to myself in America

waiting for their statues to blink. Half a century

after King was popped in America, it’s still hazardous

in America for a lot of kids to bother being flesh

in America, they need to go straight to stone or steel

in America, the stuff we turn our dead heroes into

in America, need to be cold before their time

in America to survive being Americans in America,

and how many more times in America will I

and every other poet in America who’d rather

be writing about trees or the sadness

inherent to American expressionism in America

or love love love in America and maybe Amsterdam too

have to write as an American this god damn

bang bang another kid is dead for no reason

in America other than melanin in America poem?

—from Poets Respond

Bob Hicok: “I love Pittsburgh, have felt connected to it since I helped one of my sisters move there when she went to Pitt decades ago. For a couple years, my wife and I have swung around to Pittsburgh on our way back to Virginia from Michigan, mostly because there’s a pop and vitality to the city that’s rare and fun to be around, to walk within. Pittsburgh feels young to me, juiced about existence in the way kids often are, so the killing of Antwon Rose seems doubly cruel, not just a murder, an attack on an individual’s right to exist, but also an attack on a way of being in the world. When I think about what I want America to be, these murders by police are the least American thing we do. When I think about what America is and has been, these killings are America at its most honest: we do not value all lives equally, and prove this over and over, as if no one is watching and no collective loss accrues. To have a democracy, all people have to believe their bodies are equally valued and shepherded within the public space. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Step one is life.” (web)