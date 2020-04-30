April 30, 2020

[download: PDF / JPG]

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

rain

eats our chalk drawings

one day older

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2020, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “The very first winner of the Ekphrastic Challenge was a haiku, and it’s nice to have another haiku here six years later. As with most great haiku, the power comes from the tension between the two universes on either side of the cut—the children with their drawings and the viewer, watching through a lens of nostalgia, and with the awareness of mortality. The result is a profound micro-meditation on the nature of time and its illusions.”