April 30, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2020: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Cour des Voraces” by Kenneth Borg. The haiku was written by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.
__________
rain
eats our chalk drawings
one day older
—from Ekphrastic Challenge
March 2020, Editor’s Choice
__________
Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “The very first winner of the Ekphrastic Challenge was a haiku, and it’s nice to have another haiku here six years later. As with most great haiku, the power comes from the tension between the two universes on either side of the cut—the children with their drawings and the viewer, watching through a lens of nostalgia, and with the awareness of mortality. The result is a profound micro-meditation on the nature of time and its illusions.”