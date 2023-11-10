“Putting Together Ikea Furniture” by Clint Margrave

Clint Margrave

PUTTING TOGETHER IKEA FURNITURE

Who had to die to get to this moment?

Your ass planted on the ground

of the back patio,

putting together this cheap table

and chairs from Ikea.

Think of the wars that had to be fought,

the bloodbaths,

the overthrowing of kings and kingdoms.

The loggers who cut the wood

in the forests of Romania,

and Lithuania and Latvia,

and in Lowndes, Alabama.

Or the young environmentalist

tweeting from her wooden table

about the dangers of deforestation.

Think of the men and women sweating in factories

in China and Vietnam and Malaysia and Myanmar,

in Poland and North America.

The workers who built the skyscrapers,

harnessed on platforms 100 stories high,

feet dangling over cities,

so you can try to decipher these directions

drawn up by some Swedish surrealist

in a corporate high rise,

eating meatballs at his desk.

The welders who melted steel

and shaped it and reshaped it

into containers,

the cranes that lifted those containers off ships,

the longshoreman who unloaded the cargo

at the port of Los Angeles,

miles from where you live.

Think of the men in yellow hardhats

driving bulldozers over dirt,

laying gravel and asphalt,

tar on their shoes

and under their fingernails

and in their lungs and noses.

The roads and freeways and overpasses,

the bridges so trucks from the port

can deliver this furniture

to the warehouse,

where other trucks will deliver

it to your front door.

Here, in this house that you rent,

think of the carpenters,

the cement mixed for the foundation,

the original plumbers and electricians

older than your dead grandparents,

where tonight you and Diliana

will eat dinner in the backyard,

the food she’s assembled

on this table you’ve assembled,

an open bottle of wine

under a gorgeous June sky,

think of the sacrifice it took

to make this moment happen,

the tightening of things,

the plugging things in,

the hammering things down

to hold it all together.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Clint Margrave: “I write poetry because I’m not good at fixing anything.” (web)

