September 28, 2020

PRIVATE GARDEN
This year
the rains were so generous
the yellow mustard so unstinting
the California poppies so opulent
the lupins so obligingly blue
that this year
I didn’t bother to hide
my theft of oranges
Collage by Lindsay Shen
—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems
__________
Lindsay Shen: “As a poet and a visual artist, I enjoy the unruly way images and words interact. Instead of using words to explain or expand a picture, I like the process best when they’re having a bit of an argument.”