September 28, 2020

Lindsay Shen

Lindsay Shen

PRIVATE GARDEN

This year
the rains were so generous
the yellow mustard so unstinting
the California poppies so opulent 
the lupins so obligingly blue
that this year
I didn’t bother to hide
my theft of oranges

 

eShen-Front

Collage by Lindsay Shen

from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems

Lindsay Shen: “As a poet and a visual artist, I enjoy the unruly way images and words interact. Instead of using words to explain or expand a picture, I like the process best when they’re having a bit of an argument.”

