April 16, 2019

Rebecca Jamieson

PORTRAIT OF THE BLACK HOLE AS ALCOHOLIC

The shape of your shadow is circular, just like Einstein

predicted. Your picture looks like a drunk selfie: blurry orange

smear of chin, one dark eye draped lazily, gazing straight

into the void. 6.5 billion times bigger than the sun, you black out

Wednesday, swallowing light and matter, whatever lies

between you and the rim of that glass. Cosmic abyss,

we joke, slapping the dark vacuum of your back. Every day

you get a little hungrier. He just needs a friend,

we say. Like we could pull ourselves from your lopsided

ring of light if we wanted to. “The most exotic disrupter

of cosmic order.” It’s true. We like behemoths

of nothingness. We like your face slightly

askew. Hiding vodka in your sock drawer. Your kid’s

dollhouse. Darkness finally made visible.

—from Poets Respond

March 31, 2019

__________

Rebecca Jamieson: “When I saw the first picture ever taken of a black hole on Wednesday, the first thing I noticed was how blurry it was. As I gazed at the image, the thought of a drunk selfie flitted through my mind, and it was such a strange combination that I had to write about it. I think I was trying in some way to understand or humanize something that is so totally unfathomable.” (web)