Kindra McDonald

POEM WITH AN EAR PRESSED TO THE GROUND

That it would come down

to the science of breathing

how the lungs receive oxygen

how a pulse becomes stilled

that it would come down

to the compression of an airway

somewhere between the diameter

of a quarter and a dime

shallow breaths the equivalent

of surgical removal of the left lung

trying to breathe with fingers and knuckles

under the force of 90 pounds of pressure

like sipping air through a drinking straw

that it would come down to 12 peers

in chairs palpating their own throats

to feel the pulse beneath their probing

fingers, the tender skin indent

the metric beat of pumping blood

an ear pressed to the ground

prone and pleading

all of us needing the one

who we all came from

who held her breath

spent and waiting

for a newborn to cry

to breathe with life.

—from Poets Respond

April 20, 2021

__________

Kindra McDonald: “So much of this last year has been about breath and breathing. The transmission of an unseen virus, the breath of contagion, the respirators and intubations of packed ICU patients, but amidst all of that a reel of “I can’t breathe.” Three words that have for too long been linked to violent restraint. As the Chauvin murder trail in the death of George Floyd plays out, I’ve been struck by the breath we all share. The image of the jurors feeling their necks for the airway that was obstructed has haunted me and this poem is that ghost.” (web)