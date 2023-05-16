“Poem with a Penis” by Matt Dhillon

Matt Dhillon

POEM WITH A PENIS

Because a penis is just like a gun,

the cowboy walks onscreen with a heavy iron.

Because a penis is just like a gun,

boys are born with fingers on triggers,

and the so many deer ripple in knee-high grass

as if shaken out of a dream 2,4,5.

Because a penis is just like a gun,

the boy knows desire is a kind of violence,

leaving him laterally through a barrel.

There will be holes in the steel

of road signs and chipped from trees;

you could walk back and forth in the

emptiness he makes of love.

Because a gun is just like a penis

you know a man invented violence,

his body a weapon, powder

and a flower of fire on his lips.

Because a gun is the shape of a penis,

power is the shape of a gun, and killing

is the shape of power, and his body

is a fight waiting to happen, and it was

through scab and bruise and fractured

bone that he passed into manhood.

Because a penis is just like a gun,

he holds one, its smooth chrome a call,

Here is a hurt made just for you. You

will know yourself by the wound.

—from Poets Respond

May 16, 2023

__________

Matt Dhillon: “There’s been a scary number of shootings in the news recently. It made me think about how often strength is equated to a capacity for violence, especially among men.”

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter