“Poem in which Barbie Qualifies for Medicare” by Denise Duhamel

Denise Duhamel

POEM IN WHICH BARBIE QUALIFIES FOR MEDICARE

May 9, 2024

Barbie never thought too much about her eligibility.

She’d loved AARP—the discounts at Sunglass Hut

and Outback Steakhouse—when she waved

her bright red card. She’d been born to shop,

but the medical world was still a mystery to her.

Sure, one of her first careers was as a Registered Nurse,

and a decade later, she became an MD. But she had

little experience being a patient except when children

made her a papier mâché arm cast or shaved off her hair

in play-chemo. Without vertebrae or femur,

Barbie never took a bone density test or had to worry

about osteoporosis. Menopause had been a breeze—

no hot flashes, no bleeding to miss. She was spotless

when it came to age spots, even after all those years

in the sun. No pee when she sneezed. No cataracts

despite the fact that she never blinked. She still drove

at night but was considering trading in her convertible

for a cushy Lincoln town car to arrive in Medicare-style

for her annual checkups. She was looking forward to a ride

in an MRI then consulting a podiatrist to see if anyone could

at last help ease her feet into New Balance sneakers.

The dermatologist told her Botox was covered if Barbie

suffered from migraines. Her smile had never given way

to laugh lines or crow’s feet. Still, Barbie lifted her hands

to her temples and told a white lie—why yes,

those headaches have sometimes been so fierce I’ve had to retreat

into my dark box to rest. After all, Barbie

was a American boomer and wanted her fair share,

what she thought she deserved, what was coming to her.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Denise Duhamel: “I didn’t think I had another Barbie poem in me! (I thought I’d put her to rest in 1997 after the publication of my book Kinky.) But I couldn’t resist the idea of Barbie being eligible for Medicare.” (web)

