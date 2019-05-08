May 8, 2019

Stephen Harvey

PETRARCH LOOKS FOR LAURA AT HOLIDAY WORLD

High noon and ninety-nine in Santa Claus,

Indiana. Before I start to melt, I spot

some sorry bastard sweating off his balls

in costume. Ho-ho-ho-ly shit, it’s hot!

I whisper when the kids can’t hear—he’s not

amused. I take the rickety applause

of wooden roller coasters that slingshot

my pain-in-the-ass nephews through bendy straws

of rotten lumber. I gorge on Dippin’ Dots

and look for you in crowds even now because

that’s what I do. Dusk. Santa blows a snot

rocket in the shrubs, abandons his post.

I’ve totally gotten over you almost.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Stephen Harvey: “As a formalist, I’ve always been intrigued with Petrarch but can’t quite stomach the mushiness of the Canzoniere which, some critics argue, is written in persona. I borrowed his concept a couple years ago, using Laura as a stand-in for whatever longing I can’t come to terms with. It took a little tinkering, but soon I discovered the voice of a modernized Petrarch bumbling through brothels, the White House, and other disreputable establishments. The hard part now is getting him to shut up.”