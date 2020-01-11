January 11, 2020

Alison Townsend

PERSEPHONE REMEMBERS: THE BED

It happens in the dark.

If it was light would she be able to stand it?

Her father’s bed a cave she crawls into

when she wakes, forgetting, then remembering,

the scab sleep weaves over the raw place torn open.

The bed, the bed, something that happened in the bed.

Her mother is dead

and everything green has been folded away,

like the flower-sprigged eiderdown in the closet

where she buried her face to remember summer

and the scent of her mother’s live body.

The bed, something happened in the bed,

and the bear she once pretended to be—

those times she touched herself where no one had before—

has gotten inside her father’s body, touching

where she touched, and it is wrong then

gone between her fingers and

the bed, the bed. Something that happened,

something that wakes her after she has fallen

a long way through darkness, someone

who shakes her, says to get up and return

to her own bed, it is morning now, “our secret,”

she must not tell her brother and sister.

The bed, something in the bed,

where her mother taught her to make

hospital corners, where she tucks

and folds the blank spaces into rhymes,

counting the beats between each breath,

bed and head, bed and red, bed and dead.

The bed, the bed, something happened and her mother

is dead and there is no one between

the girl and the sparks of their father’s

sadness, loss a bright red wound he circles

like a bear before sleep, the cave walls

flickering with the prints of hands.

The bed, the bed, it is

her own bed then, carved posts

and pineapple finials, the mattress

imprinted with the shape of her body,

and she is a feather, light in her father’s arms.

Though what she remembers is a dream

the bed, the bed, girl moving like a ghost,

walking, just a glimpse of something

that happened to the girl dreaming

in green cotton pajamas she is that girl

in the bed with her father then

back in her own bed again, where the pictures

run together into something wet on her leg,

the bed and the bear and what happened?

It blurs, it is red, and she is her mother,

which must mean she is dead, too.

Though sun shines through white lace

across her window, though her brother

and sister sigh and stir, though she tastes

the dirt from which each green word springs,

bitter as medicine at the back of her mouth.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Alison Townsend: “I write poetry to make discoveries, to articulate what feels (at least initially) beyond words, to find out what I don’t know I know.”