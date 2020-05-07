May 7, 2020

Linda Bosson

OVER THE SKYLINE

… a crop-dusting plane that has been reworked

for sky-writing will draw a series of clouds over

the Manhattan skyline.

—The New York Times

Meanwhile an artist in Central Park

makes life-size drawings of trees.

They look exactly like the real ones.

Even the people who picnic beneath them

don’t notice the difference.

But are they really people

or someone else’s artwork?

Downtown, two little boys

erect a skyscraper

from Legos, so realistic

that pilots swerve to avoid it.

The pilots, of course,

are simply the word “pilots”

on a piece of yellowed paper.

The paper’s an image in your dreams.

And you—you are the child

your parents might have had

if they had ever met.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Linda Bosson: “I am an alien who was abducted by humans. On my home planet, the poems are alive and we herd them like sheep. Once a year we sheer them, picking out the longest words, which we spin into thread. I have a sweater made entirely of words beginning with M.”