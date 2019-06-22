June 22, 2019

Josephina Green (age 8)

ON FOREVER

a ghazal

There is a road that goes on forever.

A road that is sprayed with a hose forever.

There is a girl that will paint her toes forever.

She’ll smell its odor with her nose forever.

As she takes the camera they make a pose forever.

And her dad gives her a watered rose forever.

Her brother puts on puppet shows forever.

Outside the cool wind blows forever.

The doors will open and close forever.

The grapes were the ones he chose forever.

He shopped for new dotted clothes forever.

But this far, Jo, no one quite knows forever.

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Josephina Green: “Poetry gives me something to think about and makes me feel happy while I’m writing.”