“On a Square on a Screen” by Sara Beck

Sara Beck

ON A SQUARE ON A SCREEN

She is animated in her Zoom square

her hands moving,

her eyes urging us to stay with her,

to understand

the vocabulary of the election

in American Sign Language.

candidate. election. vote. party. republican. democrat. independent. win.

It is Election Day 2020, and my brain is crowded with worry

and cannot make room to process new words taught by a face on a square

on a screen

but we don’t get it, so she spells it out with her fingers, slowly

for those of us used to signing with children

who speak an ASL more about impressions of combined letters

than precise spellings

we tend to get so hung up on the pesky individual letters—

pausing to wonder if that p was a k —

that we miss the rest of the story and so

democrat and republican are words that I don’t quite catch.

When she calls on each of us,

waiting the several seconds it takes us to

catch our sign name on her hands

in her square on our screens,

when she asks: WHICH-PARTY-YOU-SUPPORT?

I do not know what to say.

She pauses, she is patient, though I don’t know why

because as a group, we are painfully slow

but she knows that practice makes progress

so she throws me a bone, she says

I-SUPPORT-REPUBLICAN-PARTY-YOU?

WHICH-PARTY-YOU-SUPPORT?

And I’m thrown off

because Trump?

and Stella?

I can hardly believe it, but then it occurs to me that

I don’t even know those words, really,

and maybe she didn’t say that at all and

even if she did, would it change how I feel

about this woman who teaches my nephew,

who teaches me, and my mom, and my dad,

and my brother-in-law

for free

or maybe just for the feeling of knowing that

one Deaf child she cares about will have a family

who speaks his language,

even if they can’t precisely tell

the difference between the words

republican and democrat?

I am a careful student, as a rule,

but I leave without learning the difference

because tonight, I don’t want to see it.

I don’t want to linger on the difference because

maybe if I don’t know how to describe it,

it will disappear

and we can just be people

learning each other’s languages

from a square on a screen.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Sara Beck: “My nephew is eight years old, and he is my inspiration for learning American Sign Language. I’ve learned bits and pieces from lots of places—my sister (his mom), TikTok, Instagram, a couple of college courses, loads of books, and during the long year of the pandemic, a brilliant Deaf teacher over Zoom. I wrote this poem to capture a moment in all its contradictory glory, and I share it with gratitude for the messiness of human connection.” (web)

