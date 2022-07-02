“Old Toys” by Melody Maxfield Cortez

Melody Maxfield Cortez (age 10)

OLD TOYS

I remember when I was little it would be the weekend

and my mom would work at her old job, Walgreens

we would have no school so we would have to stay

in the breakroom and we would wait

then I would get free toys and

me and my sister would play with the toys

and my mom asked do you want to get some food?

and I said yeah and she said you are so sweet

and I had so much fun.

And I still have those toys

but there is so much dust on them

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Melody Maxfield Cortez: “I like to write poems because when you write poems you can see the image. As you write, you can see more images, and you can rhyme the words together and you can make your own poems in your own words. You can use your own words.”

