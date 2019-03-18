March 18, 2019

Susan Paris

NOTHING IS FINE

Should you marry the perfect

person in wingtips or the cute

one everyone says will never

be marriage material? Good

question. Wrong answer.

My heart leaped, and God said

To have and to hold and do all

the right things. One boy, one girl,

scrape the weeds from between the

patio brick and make the sandwiches

with butter not mayo, spread all

the way to the edges.

Follow the advice of old aunties

who tell you to have a career to

fall back on because poetry

won’t buy the groceries and the

city is no place to raise a child.

And stay home—they are

only young for a little while.

But along the way you forget

what you like for supper, and

every day is just like

last week and tomorrow and

you can’t remember who your

favorite author is anymore.

Then one day the sunlight taps

her pointy finger on your

shoulder. Turn around quick and

look for Something with your

name on it—something that finally

lets you dream without fighting

battles in your sleep.

They say, “what do you want?”

Good question, but this isn’t it,

and nothing is fine. Some

people know what they’re going to

wear next Friday and look at

you like you should be satisfied

and not make waves and are “fully

vested,” whatever that means.

If the pot of dreams you’re

searching for isn’t behind door

number three, what do you do

when the big four-oh demands:

“Come here now and be Somebody?”

Good question. Right answer.

Tell it you’ll look forever

if you like and not settle

for the handy life, thank you

very much. And when you

finally come out of the

basement and into the glare,

no one will be strapped

to your back.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Susan Paris: “At the time I wrote this poem (and several others), I was a stay-at-home mom. As I began to consider a career, I went back to school and did a lot of soul searching. This poem is a sample of that self-examination.”