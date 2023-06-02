“Needle-Nose Pliers” by Josh Parish

Josh Parish

NEEDLE-NOSE PLIERS

Do you know what is never the right tool for the job?

Needle-nose pliers. Anytime I use needle-nose pliers

it is with hopeless resignation. I stare at a thing

needing fixing, shake my head, and say, “I guess I could try

needle-nose pliers.” I do not blame whoever invented them.

They look like a very good tool. Would you like to twist, pull,

or push something small in a tight little space? Here is a tool

where one end fits your palm and the other end grabs tiny things.

In the middle are even wire-cutters, should you need to cut wire

or something similar. The truth is: Would you like to strip, shred,

or otherwise destroy a thing, plus also pinch all hell out of that

soft cushion of flesh at the base of your index finger?

Then here. Here are the needle-nose pliers.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Josh Parish: “For me, a good poem delivers the same feelings as other small, simple things that surprise you with their potency: ships in bottles, old music boxes, wool sweaters, hornet stings, well-practiced card tricks, 7-Layer Burritos, hangnails, etc. I write hoping to evoke similar feelings, occasion to occasion, in the reader.” (web)

