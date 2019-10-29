October 29, 2019

Francesca Bell

NARROW OPENINGS

A constant dripping on a day of steady rain

and a contentious woman are alike.

—Proverbs 27:15

It’s hot. The clouds’ soft faces

are closed, a billowing refusal,

and I want to quarrel

with my lover who just sits

risen dull from a bed we left

damp as horses that have run

for a long time. Hair hangs,

humid and tangled, on my neck,

but he won’t unlatch

the window. Doesn’t like

the noise, he says. I don’t

like him very much. I want

to argue until anger splits me

like flowers that burst across

my short dress. I choose

lipstick to startle him,

Ultra Violent, an assault

of color. He just watches,

his hair still holding

the shape of my hands. Raising

my legs, I let the mirror catch

me, throw him bare skin tingling

sweat. Going for a walk,

I say, slipping into the narrow openings

of sandals, smiling as anger rises

in his dim face. Down each block

I think of him pacing

the closed rooms, stupid and lovely.

Face glowing, I am an August peach.

And my feet slapping

the sidewalk are a dance

as good, as constant, as rain.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

Francesca Bell: “I live with my husband and two children on a sunny acre of hillside. We’ve a pumpkin patch, and barn owls nesting in the oak trees, and a red-tailed hawk that perches on our fence to contemplate the songbirds. I start poems for the same reason I toss seed into this rich, dark earth: to see what grows from what at first looks like nothing.” (website)