December 1, 2020

Bill Brown

MY MOTHER’S SOUL

My mother looked like a soul

waiting to be surprised. Whether

stirring soup or weeding a garden,

she was fishing for the unexpected,

like the morning at Reelfoot Lake

when her pole bent double,

and she swung a large water snake

swimming the air like a Chinese dragon.

She wouldn’t just cut the line

and throw away a perfectly good hook,

so I pinned the snake’s head,

threaded the barb from its lip,

and released it writhing

and scarred into cypress grass.

My mother wore a slight smile

that posed a question few people

wanted asked, especially the preacher

at Bible study, my sister on the phone,

or my brother sneaking in late

on Saturday night. A soul is what

she looked like until she died,

but forever is a concept I’ll leave

to holy men on street corners

holding signs of coming doom.

Give me something concrete,

my mother might have said,

like a snake pumping a fishing line,

or an old woman sailing her death bed

toward the Rapture, her faith strong,

her face like a soul, the morphine “O”

of her mouth dark enough to swallow stars.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Bill Brown: “Thirty years ago I started writing with my students to be a better teacher. Now in my fifties, I am more conscious of the fleeting nature of living. I can’t solve the great mysteries, but writing poetry helps me taste them, helps me honor a kind of humanness, what it means to live and die on the planet, this gift.”



