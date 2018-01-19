January 19, 2018

Michael Sears

MY MOTHER AND I BEAT A DOG

for Maggie Daniels

I

In the months before our old dog died,

my mother and I took turns beating it

because the dog was sick and my father

didn’t want to put her down. Are we

going to put me down when I get old?

he joked once, rubbing his bald spot

while on the floor the dog writhed.

There was something my mother and I

hated in that dog when it slunk

into the kitchen to lick the tiles

of any crumbs, the sound of it an echo

of my mother’s broom or wash cloth,

the sound of it an echo of my own

chewing as I ate, me and the dog,

each time I ate, she and the dog,

each time someone had eaten,

in the kitchen at the same time,

me and the dog eating, my mother

and the dog cleaning, washing

the counters and the floor.

This was when my mother and father

were getting divorced without knowing

they were. It was as if not having

a word for this deprived them of a word

for anything, for instance, dinner,

which my father began making nightly

for the first time since I was born,

chili-rubbed loins of pork, great dishes

of primavera and lasagna that would sit

in the fridge for days, going bad,

no one touching them.

My mother and I never ate his food.

We were always out of the house anyway,

though who knows where she went?

I would pass through the whole town

without seeing her, running first four,

then eight, twelve, however many miles

brought me out to the edge of town,

the road running empty between grey fields

of flattened corn stalks, the motion

itself like a hunger. You could empty all of

yourself into it, and still it

could always take more.

When my mother and I returned

from our separate places, we’d meet

in the kitchen. As she cleaned

my father’s dishes, I would allow myself

something small to eat. We spoke

rarely. We were waiting for the sound

of the dog’s uncut nails on the tiles

as it limped in to lick the floor beneath

my seat, and if my sister came in to ask

where we’d been, we answered

vaguely, already hearing its approach.

“I can’t wait,” my mother said once,

“until it dies.” This was toward the

end, long after the days when we flirted

with what we were doing, staging

clumsy kicks, deliberately wide swats

that would send the dog, untouched,

hurrying to the edge of the room.

But always it would return, and the sound

of its licking—intent, rhythmic, obsessive

—would resume. Soon, we began

chasing her, but the dog could hardly

move. When it still stood there we’d

scream, then began miming the blows

that became real blows and eventually

it seemed that instead of coming into

the kitchen for food, it’d come to be

punished, though I know now that’s

false, that once you punish something

you give up your knowledge of

whatever it had been, the way people

in my hometown, Sunday after

Sunday, try to lift Christ onto his

Godhead by crucifying him again and

again in their minds, trying to find that point

where agony blurs into something else.

II

As a child I stole a pair of panties

from my babysitter, Maggie,

right out of her drawer and each time

I saw her after that, I’d think of how

my fingers played cat’s cradle

with the purple silk, her scent

vanished already, because

I’d grabbed a clean pair.

She probably never knew,

or if she did, she might’ve

just laughed at me,

but at the time, when my mother

dropped me off at her house,

I couldn’t see her, but only

what I’d done.

It was the same, years later,

long after I’d hid or lost or

thrown away those panties,

when my mother would say

of my sister that she looked

just like Maggie—the same

eyes, the same skin—I’d look

at her, but I could only see

what others might do.

III

When I got the call about Maggie’s murder,

I was in Virginia, as I had been

when my mother called to tell me

our dog had died. She said that

when my father carried her wrapped in a blanket

to the back of his car, he did it

clear-eyed, like another chore.

I remember how someone once told me

that everyone in our dreams is another

version of ourselves. I wonder too if, awake,

in pain, we’re always confusing ourselves

and others, that maybe, that day, my father

had tucked himself into a blanket and was

carrying that self, clear-eyed, balding,

unwanted in the house, to be buried.

When my mother finally told him that he

had to move out, he argued with

silence, his softness a protest, as if by

turning invisible and mute he’d be illuminated

by the light of his own loss. My mother,

when she told me about the dog, broke down weeping.

Weeks after I got the call about Maggie,

I heard how they’d found the murderer:

they’d found a box in which he’d placed,

as a keepsake, a dread of his own hair

that Maggie had torn from his scalp

in the struggle to stay alive and unraped,

as if he wanted to remember that

he could take something as large as a life

and only end up with a dead piece of himself.

IV

After the funeral, my mother and I visited

Maggie’s family for Christmas. There was a tree

in the window. There were boxes on the porch

going to the curb. In the house, there were

six of them now. They wanted to know how

we were, and for a long time, my mother and

I spoke about ourselves, everyone comfortable

with this subject. Maggie’s mother sat

mutely, staring off. No one looked at her.

Occasionally there would be a long silence

in which it wasn’t clear if the family

was waiting for us to ask about Maggie

or we were waiting for them to talk

or we were all simply waiting.

Eventually, during one of those silences,

Maggie’s father began to speak about her.

I had heard that, after days of not

knowing, unanswered calls, vague answers

from the police, when the officers walked up to

the door, he fell to his knees, already knowing

what they would say. Now, he was saying

how the community had come together

for them, about the letters her students

had sent. At some point, my mother asked

about the trial and he began telling us how,

in the jail, the other inmates often beat

her murderer, and as he was telling us this,

her mother said the first thing I’d heard

her say in years. “I wish,” she said,

and her husband fell silent. Everyone

in the room turned. “I wish they would

just kill him.” For a long time no one spoke,

and then, even though we’d already talked about it,

she asked how old my sister was now.

As my mother began to, slowly,

carefully speak about her own daughter,

I stared into the dark of the hall,

which the stairs climbed, wondering what

they’d turned her room into.

Listening to my mother talk about my sister,

I realized she was as old now as Maggie’d been

the day I climbed those stairs, in love, and only

came down with a piece of fabric. In my eyes,

my sister is still a child but my mother was saying

how she’s old enough to know how to drive.

I know this too: my mother has told her when

she’s out, alone, to always keep, within reach,

beneath the driver’s seat, a lead pipe.

—from Rattle #57, Fall 2017

Michael Sears: “I didn’t start writing poetry until my mother called to tell me that my friend’s sister, a former babysitter of mine, had been murdered in her apartment. This was my first poem, and my first attempt to understand what happened.”