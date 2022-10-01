“My First Birthday Was in an Orphanage” by Kashvi Ramani

Kashvi Ramani (age 15)

MY FIRST BIRTHDAY WAS IN AN ORPHANAGE

Children here prayed to Atlas;

The sky weighed on their shoulders.

And their hands never tasted water.

“There is a drought.”

My country is famous for loose lips and limp lies.

The cake slipped across the wooden expanse

A solitary pink rimmed candle

And they clustered before the pink blended with cream

When the world weakened,

Children laid on beds of sod

Nightmares almost sweetened to dreams—

But her eye still darted.

The eye belonged to Lady Macbeth

One of the orphanage’s own finally blood-free

Only six but aging rapidly—

She peered into my crib

And pulled back wool;

weighty, whispering.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Kashvi Ramani: “Writing poetry to me is a way to put the messy, unseen aspects of my thoughts onto the page. By beautifying what I was previously so apprehensive to expose to others, I am able to recognize what I need and how I can improve. In addition, I always wrote poetry for myself. But more recently, I have realized that the written word is a medium where I can amplify the voices of individuals whose struggles will otherwise never get recognized.”

