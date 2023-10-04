“Morning in East Wallingford” by John Brehm

John Brehm

MORNING IN EAST WALLINGFORD

Morning in East Wallingford,

not to be confused with

Wallingford proper,

down the road

a few miles

here in Vermont:

a bifurcated village.

Nothing much is

happening.

We had a thunderstorm

last night and now

bullfrogs are squawking

from the pond as if

the storm had lodged

fragments of thunder

in their throats,

a wet and rubbery sound,

mildly insistent,

counterpointed by

faint birdsong

against a backdrop

of highway traffic,

cars and trucks,

the human contribution

to the soundscape.

The Luna moth

we found last night

affixed to the porch railing

is gone, swept away by

the wind probably.

A fabulous creature,

green and leaflike,

with delicate orange ferns

for antenna and a curlicue

on each wing, added

for what purpose?

A mystery.

My wife is asleep upstairs,

her mother and father

a little further down the road.

I sit here feeling content,

even as I know the world

as we know it is ending,

happiness resting

in the pit of my stomach,

a calm excitement,

my mind free of anger,

resentment, ambition, regret.

Twelve raindrops hang

from the window sash,

gathering weight.

One or two look ready

to fall, but who

knows when

that will happen.

Pearled, light-filled,

each one a condensation

of cloud called downward

by invisible forces,

just as we are,

falling but not yet fallen,

held between earth

and sky, then and now,

and now the rain begins again.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

__________

John Brehm: “I write poetry for many reasons: to get beyond what I think I know, to pay attention, to experience flow states of consciousness, to delight in the music and texture of language, to connect with something larger and more mysterious than myself, to remember my true nature. But mostly I do it for the money.” (web)

