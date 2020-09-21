September 21, 2020

Laura Read

MONICA

We were having breakfast

for dinner, which is never good for me

because I don’t like eggs,

and this seems to offend some people

but is not something I can fix.

Someone brought up Monica Lewinsky,

how she has a TED talk now,

and then someone else asked if

it was about giving good blowjobs.

I said No, it’s about shame.

This was stronger than what

I usually do, but not strong enough,

so here I am, mechanical pencil

scraping away on the receipt

from the vet as I wait for the car wash,

trying to make amends.

When I was a child,

I had a friend named Monica

who painted my fingernails red.

When her mom saw,

she removed the polish right away

because Red was for hussies.

Monica asked the audience

to raise their hands if they had not

done something when they were 22

that they regretted.

When I was 22,

I made the biggest mistake of my life.

I will never forgive myself

though I couldn’t help it.

And the thing is

I don’t have to tell you.

I should have said more

on Monica’s behalf.

I sat at that table while people said

she should have changed her name,

and my husband was the one

who said that Monica pointed out

that Bill Clinton didn’t have to.

I was mostly silent, staring at my nails,

which I had just gotten done that afternoon

to see if I could stop biting them.

When I was 22,

I had a rule that I could only bite

three a night because

more than three band-aids

looked like a problem.

But now my nails looked good.

The polish was clear

but had little flecks of glitter

that flashed like intelligence

when they caught the light.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Laura Read: “I wrote ‘Monica’ because I wanted to say what I should have said in the moment, which is sometimes, for me at least, the role poetry plays.”