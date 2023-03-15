“Men on Strike” by Marcela Sulak

Marcela Sulak

MEN ON STRIKE

Men on parade. Men

migrant Hispanic and red

necks in long hair clean

shaven the kind my

daddy bought parts from never

touching some of them

could rewire your grand

ma’s house sharing their wife’s tort

illas. They’d have stopped on

the narrow shoulder

of the highway to help you change

a flat or driven to town

to fill up the gas

can they were lending you or

given you a jump in

the near-deserted

parking lot, and here they are

now—embarrassed as

hell, like you had asked

them to hug their neighbor’s wife

in church at the kiss

of peace, you know they

secretly like it. The men

I like most answer

not yet instead of

none that I know of some wear

Cuban heels and tight

jeans and spin when they

dance you. The tall black Southern

leader counter clock

wise keeps time today

calling whoooo’s the man? Calling

who’sgonnago? in

sharp beats—merengue

they are embarrassed to dance

with invisible

partners called below

minimum wage! Insufficient

benefits! Every

one looking attract

ing attention the fact of

bodies as things with

needs where before there

had been only necklace links

impossibly de

licate their daughters

brought them unknotting themselves

beneath thick fingers

engines shuddering

to the quick strike of a spark

plug the free combusting

that which a casing

contains all the invisible

forces that keep the machines

of the world worlding

and pinned to the self-cleaning

sky. Chrysler building

in full bloom, forgive them they

feel bad, like they ruined a play

ground. This one here, where

just past Broadway the Grace

building slides to a stop at

their feet.

—from Rattle #39, Spring 2013

Tribute to Southern Poets

__________

Marcela Sulak (Texas): “I write poetry because I read too much of the wrong kind of literature growing up on a rice farm.”

