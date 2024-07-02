“Meaning” by Sally Bliumis-Dunn

MEANING
My mother is eighty-two,
not so steady on her feet;
she falls now and then;
last week, in her driveway;
missed a step she said; she has
more of them now:
moments when she seems
almost absent from herself
and the greedy earth pulls her.
I watch leaves fall
and wonder how
it can be the same word,
a few yellow leaves now,
just outside my window,
caught suddenly in
an updraft, like butterflies
drifting down, before
they land on a flower,
wings opening,
and closing like lungs.
—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006
__________
Sally Bliumis-Dunn: “I think I write poems to try and discover what I feel. Try as I might, I’ve never found another vehicle that does as well. I live in Armonk, New York, with my husband John. We share four children, Ben, Angie, Kaitlin and Fiona.” (web)