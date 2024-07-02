“Meaning” by Sally Bliumis-Dunn

Sally Bliumis-Dunn

MEANING

My mother is eighty-two,

not so steady on her feet;

she falls now and then;

last week, in her driveway;

missed a step she said; she has

more of them now:

moments when she seems

almost absent from herself

and the greedy earth pulls her.

I watch leaves fall

and wonder how

it can be the same word,

a few yellow leaves now,

just outside my window,

caught suddenly in

an updraft, like butterflies

drifting down, before

they land on a flower,

wings opening,

and closing like lungs.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Sally Bliumis-Dunn: “I think I write poems to try and discover what I feel. Try as I might, I’ve never found another vehicle that does as well. I live in Armonk, New York, with my husband John. We share four children, Ben, Angie, Kaitlin and Fiona.” (web)

