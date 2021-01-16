January 16, 2021

Lisa Hickey

MAIL ORDER TADPOLES

1.) Arrival

The postman hands me the brown corrugated envelope

one sleety day in March. Inside, a zip-lock bag

containing eggs the size of a pinhead, jelled together.

My daughters gingerly hold the bag up to the light.

Like a nineteenth century lumberjack

who just received his bride,

we are eager to see how ours will blossom.

2.) Birth

Saucer, water, three drops of synthetic vitamins.

All that is needed for floating dots to sprout tails,

bulge eyes. Within weeks, bodies widen,

tiny prehistoric limbs turn to hoppable legs.

Skin mottles and leatherizes, mouths as wide

as my eyelid appear. We move small, breathing frogs

to a rock-filled plastic box. A small indent

of water pretends to be a pond. The frogs

take separate corners, glare at each other.

3.) Food

Rushing from work, late

to pick up my daughters. Again.

Delayed getting a gallon of milk

and a bag of crickets.

Crickets are sold by the dozen,

in thin plastic bags, knotted on top.

The bag jumps and shimmers

in the passenger seat of my car.

4.) Worry

A cricket has escaped

and sings haikus in my china cabinet.

He comes out to stare at me sometimes,

hears me breathing, turns still as granite.

My daughter runs by and I yell,

“Don’t step on the cricket!”

Some days the frogs go hungry.

I can’t seem to maintain

the balance of the ecosystem.

5.) I am God today

My littlest mortal tries not to jostle the plastic box.

We walk the path in the woods

to the pond’s edge. She sets the box down.

The frogs and crickets jump out with the zeal

of a born-again anything.

My daughters stare as the frogs

dart and glide through sepia pond water,

swim their freedom with tiny synchronized breast strokes.

The crickets hop towards the shadows

of the twilighted grass.

A duck ripples away.

A sparrow opens his wings to fly,

then settles into a branch above us.

We watch the frogs and crickets disappear,

until I am sure I could no longer save them if I tried.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2008

__________

Lisa Hickey: “I collect poems the way others collect knickknacks. I wallpaper my house with them. I surround myself with poetry, it seeps into me. And when I write, it comes from that place where I am not afraid.” (web)