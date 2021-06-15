Leah Mueller

LOST IN SPACE

for Jeff

In space, no one

can hear you ask,

“Do you have

a Prime account?”

at Whole Foods.

Nor can they offer

free shipping with

a thirty-day trial membership.

The Washington Post,

with its endless chatter

of neoliberal propaganda,

fades into distant memory.

Just you, with your

fishbowl helmet, framing

your baldness

like a translucent crown.

Fly into the outer reaches

of the galaxy, colonize Mars

into an enormous warehouse.

No one will clock in

late for their graveyard shift.

You won’t need

to count the days

before your dividends

arrive: that final billion

dollar deposit, until

you explode into

a magnificent supernova,

molecules scattering

their alms to a plundered

and impoverished cosmos.

Somewhere, a woman

orders underwear

from a small online company.

Somewhere, a programmer

finds discount software

at the last Radio Shack.

You are oblivious space dust,

particles floating like

dollar bills through the galaxies,

one for each remaining star.

—from Poets Respond

June 15, 2021

__________

Leah Mueller: “I was amused by the news that Jeff Bezos intends to fly a rocket into space. Despite my disregard for oligarchs, I can’t help but be impressed by the sheer hubris of his plan. The richest man in the world seems to be bored with his affairs on earth, so he seeks the ultimate thrill. I tried to imagine what it might be like for him go into the cosmos and never return. Would it be a relief? What would happen to his empire? Would anyone really miss him?” (web)