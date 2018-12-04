December 4, 2018

Evangeline Blanco

LOSSES

Are you the woman who worked on her feet

all day as factory forelady

yet danced at night to a mambo beat

and never said no

when I wanted to go

for a wild west movie

or an ice cream soda?

Time is sadistic, mother.

It whittles the unseen molecule

to steal, in bits, your self esteem

by making you fearful of small activity.

Bending is punished with spasm or swollen knee.

It shrivels, shrinks and deafens you.

Time is also torturing me,

weakens my heart to reconcile

your former smooth-skinned energy

with what my eyes now see.

It floods my thoughts with loss and exile,

the vinegary taste of your mortality.

—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999

Tribute to Latino & Chicano Writers

__________

Evangeline Blanco: “For the brief period I remain my present self, a Puerto Rican female banker with ninety-year-old parents. My work reflects my roots, touching on the sore scabs of bigotry endured in school and the workplace. Other work is a sharing of ancestors and descendants, flashing a wry smile at love’s illusions and time’s assault on mind, body, and dignity.”