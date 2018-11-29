November 29, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2018: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Hanging Collage” by Courtney Carroll. “Locked Brakes on Blacktop” was written by Guinotte Wise for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2018, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Guinotte Wise

LOCKED BRAKES ON BLACKTOP

When he drives the grain truck in, what

the hell, parachutists in the trees! Cannot

believe this shit he says, farming is not

a spectator sport, used to be from seed to

silo not much else but baloney sandwich

damn hydraulics give out sometimes but

not much else to pull attention, now black

smoke blowing airhorns too brakes are

locked and tires striping Florida blacktop

jumpers out there silks aflutter standing

right there in the deathwish lane I will

do them in by hand if I jack-knife this old

Peterbilt and live to get my hands on them.

Sur-fucking-real he says, spits Red Man

into a coffee can misses the sonofabitch.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2018, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “There’s something delightful in the contrast between the no-nonsense trucker and the surreal scene he’s witnessing, and something mesmerizing about the half-monologue’s voice. As often happens, it was the poem that I enjoyed more every time I returned to it. And the ending, where he spits out his tobacco but misses the can, is perfect.”