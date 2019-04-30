April 30, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2019: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Floating” by Betsy Mars. “Living in Space After a Break-Up” was written by Jaime Mera for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.
__________
LIVING IN SPACE AFTER A BREAK-UP
—from Ekphrastic Challenge
March 2019, Editor’s Choice
__________
Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “As Betsy Mars mentioned last week, there was an especially wide range of interesting poems submitted for the challenge in March—and a near-record 395 submissions total. Jaime Mera grabbed me right away with the surprising humor in the first three lines before plunging into incredibly nuanced metaphor of at the heart of the poem. I love how the breakup and life in space, too, merge together like that river, so that I almost forget which is a metaphor for which.”