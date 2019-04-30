April 30, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Floating” by Betsy Mars. “Living in Space After a Break-Up” was written by Jaime Mera for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Jaime Mera

LIVING IN SPACE AFTER A BREAK-UP

She decided to go to space

like deciding to buy Seventh

Generation dish soap at Target.

No phone calls or texts. No

checking her ex’s Facebook

page for his updated status.

She imagined time in space

would pass like an innertube

floating down the river. At first,

the darkness felt like a demon

swallowed and plunged her

into the cavern of its belly.

Later, the darkness swaddled

her like a spider’s silk spun

around its egg sac. She stopped

aching for his touch and that warm

rush that flushed through her

as he kissed her inner thigh.

She discovered that time

collapses and merges together

like a river.

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “As Betsy Mars mentioned last week, there was an especially wide range of interesting poems submitted for the challenge in March—and a near-record 395 submissions total. Jaime Mera grabbed me right away with the surprising humor in the first three lines before plunging into incredibly nuanced metaphor of at the heart of the poem. I love how the breakup and life in space, too, merge together like that river, so that I almost forget which is a metaphor for which.”