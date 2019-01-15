Sally Ashton

LISTENING TO MARS,

ear pressed to my laptop’s

small speaker that replays a recording

captured by seismometer, a bass tone

drones some 140 million miles from Earth,

kabillion being another useful term

because “Martian wind” seems a kabillion

million miles from anything I know, gusting

unseen across the parched red surface only

accidentally captured by the InSight lander’s

equipment instead tuned to intercept signals

from Mars’s deep interior, a seismic pulse

that will say something about the planet’s

inner space, the kind of low frequency waves

whales and elephants can hear, though

elephants hear through their feet,

sound traveling through their giant

toenails to the ear via bone

while whales’ tiny ears sift the deep

for sound vibrations the way their massive

mouths sift volumes of water for also-invisible

krill, at the same time we’re messing them

up with underwater sonar blasts like

we’ve messed up our own atmosphere

with radio waves so that the only peaceful

place free of frequency noise

where we might hear from the universe

is on the far side of the moon—

once called “dark” because we’d never seen it—

where China just landed a mooncraft to listen

to what might come from that great stillness,

such as the repeating fast radio blasts

from some distant galaxy detected by Canadian

astronomers who describe the bursts as the

“wah wah wah wah” of a sad trombone,

and it is this immensity, the kabillioness

of it all that keeps me sitting here

on the dark side of everything, motionless

next to my laptop, a type of spacecraft,

hitting replay, straining to hear an alien wind

singing its deep melody through space.

—from Poets Respond

January 15, 2019

__________

Sally Ashton: “January, better known as winter break for teachers, traditionally serves as a quieter month for me, a chance to read, write, and contemplate the coming year. I was first struck when my daughter posted a haunting video playing the just-captured first time ever sound of Martian wind. Then on January 3, a Chinese lander touched down on the far side of the moon, followed this week by the report of 13 new intergalactic fast radio bursts discovered, all of which, when you pause to consider, is pretty mind-boggling and serves to drown out the white noise of this week’s political frenzies. At least for a few minutes.” (web)