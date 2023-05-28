“Lights Turn Off in May at the Gateway Arch to Assist Migratory Birds” by Wendy Videlock

Wendy Videlock

LIGHTS TURN OFF IN MAY AT THE GATEWAY ARCH TO ASSIST MIGRATORY BIRDS

It makes sense in every sense

of the word

to turn the lights oﬀ

for the song bird,

that she may ﬁnd her way.

True, too, for the waterfowl,

the barn owl, the cactus wren—

even the mouse prefers

a darkened house

in which to nibble her grains.

It’s even true

the ﬁddler’s tune

will only begin to dance

when under a subtle

crescent moon.

If not for the dark, no spark,

says the sparrow and

the meadowlark—

beware the ones

who fear the dark, who refuse

to look a shadow in the eye,

who have no interest

in the sky unless it’s rendered

itself so blue

it won’t reveal

the distance between it

and you. It isn’t the moral

but the heart of the story:

the raven’s claw, the falcon’s beak

the eagle’s scree,

the rotting little memento mori.

There is no wing,

no blissful ﬂight,

no ﬁnding your way,

no resting gently in the nest

and nuzzling your little egg

without the calling

of the rest: the grief song,

the suddenly wan,

the fallen star, the weight of loss,

the lights that flicker,

and turn off.

—from Poets Respond

May 28, 2023

__________

Wendy Videlock: “I was recently asked why poets seem to be so fascinated by birds. I thought for a moment about how I could carry on at length about the bird as metaphor, as symbol, as guiding star, as constant companion wherever we go—about beauty itself—about life itself—about death itself—and then I finally just said, we can learn a lot about birds …” (web)

