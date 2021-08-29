Kandala Singh

LETTER FROM DELHI TO KABUL

My sister, I have spent all day looking

for those jhumkas, heavy with silver.

I know you like them light, but heavy

is traditional, and I wanted you to have the best,

you had said, pressing the pendulums

into my palms. All morning I search

for the light you gave me—the sparkle

of glass beads—red, pink, blue,

green. I love Delhi—there I can go

to the mall alone, and it’s so safe.

Safe? I remember thinking,

such a relative term. Us, giggling

over popcorn at a movie in Kathmandu.

Exchanging notes on the pressures

to marry, make babies. Tap dancing

through a sunlit mall in Delhi. And now,

tanks take over your city, angry

fistfuls of men erupting from the earth.

My sister, how do I hold you

in prayer, your laughing eyes,

the way your scarf slips

when your hair catches the light?

—from Poets Respond

August 29, 2021

Kandala Singh: “It’s horrifying to see what the women of Afghanistan have to put up with under the Taliban’s rule, and to imagine what the future holds for them. This poem comes from a place of solidarity and horror.” (web)





