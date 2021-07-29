July 29, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2021: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Sunline” by Annie Kuhn. “Learning to Swim” was written by C.J. Farnsworth for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2021, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

C.J. Farnsworth

LEARNING TO SWIM

Mother fast-friended Daddy’s distant pool cousins

So to be sure we could swim

In their inground kidney with a corkscrew

Slide we bit our tongues as mother jerked

Orange floaties up to our throats

And yanked our hair under latex blossoms

We kicked and screamed and held

Our breath with arms over our ears

As they roared kick/jump/keep your mouth shut

While Daddy’s-Mama’s-Brother’s-Girl

Smoked menthols on a chaise

In a gold bandeau drinking

Gin after gin after gin

Because, Mother said, once upon a time

She was a beauty queen before

She had a boy with sugar they called ‘Tink’

And Katrina with gold skin

And gold hair and gold ankle

Bracelets (a trophy come to life)

Who sometimes showed up

With a long-haired/shirtless/round-shouldered boy

To pick-up a few bucks

While I snuck into the house

To use the drowning-in-pink

Bathroom that was inside

Daddy’s-Mama’s-Brother’s-Girl’s bedroom

To sit at her wicker vanity wondering

Why the sun made my skin red not gold

To clip on earrings that hung

Like bunches of purple grapes

Before sloshing out the sliding doors

Connecting the bedroom to the slab patio

Right beside the pool

Convinced Daddy’s favorite Frank Sinatra’s

Bedroom must be just like this

Until Mother announced it was getting late

Until we packed into our green Pontiac

Until Mother, as heavy as the wet towels

She piled in my arms

Told me to put ’em up

Until I pinned each towel

Until all the corners touched

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2021, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the Editor, Timothy Green: “Most of the poems this month, it seemed, in involved childhood memories triggered by Annie Kuhn’s watercolor, but I found ‘Learning to Swim’ to be the most engrossing. It’s always interesting to stroll through someone else’s nostalgia, but especially when the past is painted so vividly. The lack of punctuation captures the breathlessness of a young narrator, and the repetition at the end conveys an impressive range of emotions.”

