“Leaf Removal” by Al Ortolani

Al Ortolani

LEAF REMOVAL

I listen to my wife on the phone

explaining to Leaf Removal, Inc.

how we just can’t

pick up the leaves anymore.

It’s getting to that point she says

that we need someone, which really

isn’t true because we could slide

down the hill on our heels, rake

the leaves into piles, douse them

with charcoal lighter, and set

them ablaze. Then we’d just need

a metal tined rake to lean on,

a little luck to keep the house

from going up in flames, and with

the garden hose uncoiled, nozzle

dribbling like a mouth, watch

last year turn to smoke,

a slip, an ass tumble. Instead,

two rabbits leap out of the leaves,

zig zagging ahead of the dog

who forever believes he’s a hunter

with sharp white teeth and

the speed to stay stride for stride

with the memory of himself.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Al Ortolani: “Lately, whenever I invoke the Muse for inspiration, she gives me poems from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Way back to childhood. Even if I don’t want to go in this direction, since the past is the past, old hat as they say, I know that rejecting the Muse can end up in something like poetic impotence. So I follow her lead, and dig around through images I should have sold at garage sales. Probably, there’s a lesson here about knowing thyself, remembering and learning, even when you’ve tried to forget.” (web)

