January 20, 2022

Image: “Nature People #8” by Bruce McClain. “Last Reach” was written by Wendell Smith for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Wendell Smith

LAST REACH

When I was 31 I wrote,

“If I am a leaf upon a bough

may the wind be strong that takes me down

that I may have a long and giddy dance

before I reach the ground.”

Now, that I’m almost 80,

I know, “No if about it,”

and yearn for perfect stillness

in bright Autumn sun

that warms ones core as coals

in a cast iron parlor stove

will warm the body on a January night,

so when I yield to gravity,

I will sail down the air with ease

to berth in a bed of other leaves.

Lately I’ve come to hope that berth

will be against the southern,

weathered wall of an abandoned barn

where I can rest roasty on bright days

protected from the chill winds

that come as the season bends

around the solstice

and one by one like leaves

we lose our friends.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2021, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Bruce McClain: “I selected this poem, Last Reach, because it illustrates in word what I render in pencil, the process of life and death. ‘If I am a leaf on a bough,’ ‘and the long and giddy dance before I reach the ground’ capture, in a subtle way, what my art represents, the lessons learned and the wisdom gained through the ups and downs as life unfurls. This illustration is the first in a series of fifty which will appear in my forthcoming book, Elder Leaf.”

