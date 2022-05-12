“La Belle Époque of Goldfish” by Tonya Lailey

Tonya Lailey

LA BELLE ÉPOQUE OF GOLDFISH

In the fish world many things are told by sound waves.

—Rachel Carson

On the radio I hear goldfish

are out and about to take over

waterways they’ve been making

hay in stormwater ponds gone thick

with themselves I listen to the story

about the photographer who walked past

a pond spread with marmalade

and did a double take took a picture

presumed the citrus light belonged

to the water which it did though

not only and the thing we keep missing

that bodies touch bodies embody

that there’s a whole free

from the bowl the bag the fish get big

67 oz. pop bottle big they make more

of themselves—surprise!—Carlos K.

Krinklebine on steroids on repeat 20,000

in a slough the length of a football

field water a slurry murk like turf

and not a bad turn out for the game

considering it assembled from a few

forsaken souls that had been bobbing

in a slosh of inches in plastic tied-off

slight golden caudal lobes and fin

rays fluttering as petals in a breeze harmless

the furthest tissues from a threat

now on the other side of the clear

in numbers competing

fierce for the wild for the 1000

years lost to bowls to being decorative

to living their littlest lives as jewels

in the eyes of children, grown ups

just as starved for a way out

into the web of living waters.

—from Poets Respond

May 12, 2022

Tonya Lailey: “We seem to operate in wild switches between control and abandon, neglect. I keep coming back to our common sense of feeling unrelated to everything else, like we’ve forgotten our kinship with other lives. And, oh, the ravenous growth of the goldfish given the right opportunity, given an environment, given favourable environmental conditions. The goldfish seem to be having their day in the sun. I can’t help imagining a running list of creatures all having their own Belle Époques.”

