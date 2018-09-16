Matt Dube

KAVANAUGH CARWASH

Put it in neutral and let yourself be pulled forward by

That waterlogged wooden voice raised to shake

The timbers of an empty Iowa church but overruled

By the blast of water directed at the undercarriage,

Which he calls “Mob rule,” and then the lashing of rubber tongues

Against the soapy windshield and put-upon charges

Rumble against the car’s slick sides, round brushes

That expel protesters who hold fast to gallery railings,

Still shouting, you paid for the wax, already heated,

To drip from the nozzle, smooth over the cracks,

But there’s no way to buff this out before the chassis

gives a final lurch and leaves you stranded,

Moving forward under your own power, or not at all.

—from Poets Respond

September 16, 2018

__________

Matt Dube: “The poem was inspired by listening to some of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings while going through the carwash. You probably could have guessed that from title, but just in case.”