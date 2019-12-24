December 24, 2019

Dante Di Stefano

JOY TO THE WORLD

Tonight my daughter says goodnight

to every ornament on the tree

the snowman whose carrot-nose has broken

the winged seahorse

the iridescent grasshopper

the plastic snowflake

the golden doodle bounding through leaves

the pink glass octopus

the blue glass whale

the teacup diorama with the missing fawn and palm trees

the crooked angel at the top she calls mama

you get the point

she kisses the one two three burned out lights

near the porcelain baby carriage

emblazoned with the year of her birth

2018

she is 23 months old

the same age as Angie Valeria Martínez Ávalos

the little girl found dead in the Río Grande

with her father Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez

last summer

do you remember them (?)

a picture of their corpses went viral

I had almost forgotten but then I read a poem

by Martín Espada called “Floaters”

and it all came back

I googled Óscar y Valeria

I looked at the picture

you should too

I can’t describe it

my daughter pets my face before I put her in her crib

she says goodnight to

the wooden zebra

the sparkly carousel horse

the santa made of baked clay

the mint chocolate chip ice cream cone made of green and brown felt

there is an impeachment

going on

something is happening

in Hong Kong

in Las Vegas

someone is putting

tiny cowboy hats

on pigeons

and nobody knows why

nobody knows why anymore

I’m not really thinking too hard about

that William Carlos Williams quote

about the news and poems

I’m thinking about

Óscar y Valeria

because of a poem though

and in this moment my daughter pets my face

and says goodnight

to the magi inside the snow globe in the kitchen

and I have all I want of heaven

in the creche of my heart

in this catalog of tree decorations

the snowy-roofed church

the bear with an elf hat

a starship enterprise

the jingle bell reindeer

a silver mistletoe

the ceramic holly sprig

a rainbow-colored candy cane

the caroler sad but singing

I am sad but singing

and grateful

so very grateful

a poet in earmuffs and scarf

ridiculous as Bob Cratchit

and Tiny Tim and Ebenezer Scrooge

belling all goodnight

the way my daughter

bells love when she says my

and reaches out.

—from Poets Respond

December 24, 2019

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “This poem is about hope and sadness in this particular holiday season. Please read ‘Floaters’ by Martín Espada here.” (web)