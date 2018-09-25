Dante Di Stefano

IN A JAMES DICKEY POEM

some teenage girl is always being fucked

in a barn or whipped

during a sermon

while some stewardess is always losing her clothes

as she falls through space

and its not the atmosphere’s fault

she’s disrobing

it’s just a conspiracy of aerodynamics

and we shouldn’t think

too deeply about it because maybe

after all the barn’s on fire

and the stewardess wanted this

particular type of plummeting

and this is only poetry for god’s sake

it’s not a constitutional amendment

or a confirmation hearing

that’s just to say, nothing’s at stake

except maybe beauty

and my allegiance to it

what does it say if we canonize

such fallings

and today I was reading my daughter

a poem

no that’s a lie

I was reading her a children’s book

about a pigeon

who didn’t want to take a bath

it was silly

but she cooed at the bright pages

and I was still thinking

about James Dickey

and how complicity is a freak beast

like a sheep-child in formaldehyde

and I want a world

where my little girl grows up

to rebuke the wind inside of poems

and testimonies and scriptures and laws

and newsfeeds and subcommittees

and will fashion a parachute

from the air inside her own bright lungs

and where she will not be fodder for any poem

but will be a poem herself in every atom of her intellect

—from Poets Respond

September 25, 2018

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “I wrote this poem while thinking about some troubling aspects of poets like James Dickey who I have admired for years, but I guess it’s really about the developments in Christine Blasey Ford’s story and the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process, and the misogyny that is so much a part of American culture.”