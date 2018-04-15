April 15, 2018

Jill Talbot

I’M SORRY, MOON

The pope is sorry, Mark

Zuckerberg is sorry, Starbucks

Is sorry. Hell, even Obama

Is sorry. The ocean’s sorry,

The sun is sorry, the polar

Bears are sorry, the otter

Living under your house is

Sorry. The hairdresser is

Sorry, the window cleaner

Is sorry. The spider who bit

You is sorry. Skeletons in

The desert are sorry. The NRA

Is sorry, the Titanic is sorry.

Justin Trudeau is sorry. The

Plastic surgeon is sorry,

Barbie is sorry. Killer

Robots are sorry.

The spider you

Swallowed

While you were

Sleeping

Is sorry.

—from Poets Respond

Jill Talbot: “This is a response to the testimony of Mark Zuckerberg.” (web)