“I’m Lying in Bed Now” by Ron Riekki

Ron Riekki

I’M LYING IN BED NOW

after having taken an aspirin

and googling about my heart,

how it could be acid reflux or

a heart attack (big difference)

or a panic attack and it’s ice

in there, left side of my chest,

how ‘sinister’ etymologically

comes from “on the left side,”

the liberal side, my body un-

able to take all the politics of

this world, or not this world,

this country, how everything

here is split in half, and every

conversation binary, and it’s

as if everything is black and

white, or, no, it’s as if every-

thing’s vantablack vs barium

sulfate, the blackest black vs

the whitest white, no shades,

no greys, just these shadows

of manipulation, one of my

neuroscience profs who said

they did an experiment back

when they could still do all

the craziest shit on humans,

and the person was able to

give a jolt to certain parts

of their brain that triggers

different responses. And

they thought the subjects

would over and over keep

stimulating the area that

would give pleasure, but,

no, they discovered that

they loved it when they

would stimulate an area

that causes aggression,

the type of anger which

comes from a feeling of

self-righteousness, this

need, like a drug, to be

morally superior, this

craving that maybe we

all have. I say this to my

French girlfriend and she

says, no, it’s American

to feel and act that way,

that it’s part of our two-

party culture, that they

have more than forty

political parties, and

so they have complex

discussions, not us-vs-

them discussions, but

real debate, actual real

differences of opinion,

and she keeps on using

that word: ‘real,’ how

she is sick of ‘reality

TV,’ sick of the way

that the news here,

she says, repeats one

story a thousand times

so that they drill one

perspective into your

mind. And I’m quiet.

And she leaves. And

I’m alone. And my

heart is like kindling,

and in two days she’ll

leave me forever. And

I don’t know this. And

I don’t know anything.

—from Poets Respond

January 31, 2023

Ron Riekki: “I hate the news. I refuse to watch it, at least American news. I’ll watch the BBC, France 24 en direct, DW, CNA. CBC, yes, all of those and more, but American news, to me, honestly, feels like a person choosing which of the two types of brainwashing they want to voluntarily be exposed to. My father had one of the American news stations on and they had repeated their headline all day and then repeated the news story all day, with an incredible repetition. It wasn’t Fox News, but I do remember someone telling me that someone high up at Fox realized that all you have to do is repeat a story enough times and people will believe anything. It feels like all of the American news channels are utilizing those same elements of Fox News now, so none of it feels like actual news. When the main story is another solution-less focus on a high-profile mass shooting followed by a light ‘news’ story on a singer signed to the same company that owns that news show, it feels like, well, I’m over-explaining the poem. It was written after my father had an American news channel on and it felt like every second was spectacular manipulation. A friend of mine told me he used to work in ‘news,’ that they sent him to the house of a person where something horrific had just happened to them. I won’t say what, but they wanted an interview, even if they could just get the person slamming the door in my friend’s face. They could air that. My friend said he got sick to his stomach and couldn’t do it, went back and quit journalism forever, on the spot, even though he’d spent four years getting a degree in it. I wonder if we can’t expect more of the news than what we’re getting and if the whole American conversation could actually become complex, with different points of view allowed to be expressed, without pretending at all times like there are only two views.” (web) Read by Betsy Baker

